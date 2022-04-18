Police: High-speed vehicle pursuit ends near Sunset bank

A high-speed chase through several parishes in Acadiana ended at a bank in Sunset.
Sunset Police provided few details but say a vehicle crashed outside the Bank of Sunset and Trust Company on Napoleon Avenue.
Images shared with KATC show a telephone pole knocked over and a pillar outside of the bank knocked down.
Police say one person, a suspect in the pursuit, was injured and taken to a local hospital, police say.
Details on arrests and where the pursuit originated were not given.
