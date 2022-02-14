Police: Foul play suspected after body found in Opelousas

Opelousas Police are currently investigating after a body was found inside a home.
Police say the body was found at a home in the 100 block of Nicole Lane. Foul play is suspected, police say.
No other information was made available.
A map of the area is below:
