Police: Foul play suspected after body found in Opelousas

Posted at 12:56 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 13:56:05-05

Opelousas Police are currently investigating after a body was found inside a home.

Police say the body was found at a home in the 100 block of Nicole Lane. Foul play is suspected, police say.

No other information was made available.

