Police find man abducted at gunpoint in Opelousas

An Opelousas man who was reportedly the victim of an armed abduction has been found.

On Sunday, Opelousas Police said they located and interviewed 48-year-old Stacy Levier who had reportedly been abducted by three people in the 1400 block of Vilere Street.

The incident happened at 12:13 pm on March 13, 2022.

Police said they received a call from a member of Levier's family who said that the 48-year-old was forced by two men and one woman into a four door black sedan at gunpoint.

The abductors were described as a black woman, and a tall, slim black man with dreads.

At the time of the incident, police said the abductors were considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who comes into contact with the suspects should contact police or call 911.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided when it becomes available, police said.

