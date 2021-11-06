Police are searching for an Opelousas woman who shot her mother

OPELOUSAS — St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred between a mother and daughter Friday night just after 5:30 P.M in 100 block of Loften Street in Opelousas.

According to detectives, Ashley Sims and her mother, Vera Sims, began to argue when Ashley Sims armed herself and shot her mother multiple times.

The victim, Vera Sims was transported to a Lafayette hospital where she remains due to her gun shot wounds.

Ashley Sims fled prior to deputies arrival in a black 2013 Mercedes Benz SUV. Ashely Sims is described as a black female, age 38 and is 5’3” weighing 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sims is urged to call 948-TIPS or tip us online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward.

