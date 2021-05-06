Police: 4-year-old accidentally shoots himself with gun found in Opelousas home

A 4-year-old was wounded but is expected to be okay after police say he accidentally shot himself inside a home in Opelousas Thursday.

The incident happened on Coleman Street, according to OPD chief Martin McLendon.

Police say the child's mother's boyfriend, 18-year-old Jaquarious Guillory, left the gun in the bathroom. The child found it, went into another room, and shot himself in the hand, police say.

The child is expected to be okay, McLendon added.

Guillory is in custody and is charged with negligent injury and illegal possession of a firearm. Police say Guillory also was booked on several bench warrants out of city court.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel