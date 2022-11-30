Plaisance Water system issues boil advisory

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. – A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents in Plainsance.

A main water line broke on Wednesday.

The advisory is for Hwy. 3043, Federal Road, MLK Extension, Darjean Street.

