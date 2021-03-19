UPDATE: Plaisance Water System issues boil water advisory

ST. LANDRY PARISH — UPDATE: The water has been restored and the entire town is under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Customers with Plaisance Water System may experience water issues on Friday March 19, 2021.

The water system says they are working to repair a break in the water main. Customers may experience either low water pressure on no water pressure while the break is being repaired.

Plaisance Water says that depending on the repair time, a boil advisory will be announced if necessary. Crews are expected to work on the line for 3 to 4 hours.

The water system will update once the repair is fixed and if a boil advisory is necessary for customers.

