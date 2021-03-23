Plaisance Water System boil advisory now lifted

The boil advisory for the Plaisance Water System has been lifted.

Water was turned off on March 19 as crews repaired a break in a water main. Customers experienced either low water pressure on no water pressure while the break is being repaired.

Following the repairs, water was restored to customers and a boil advisory was put in place. As of Tuesday March 23, the boil advisory has been lifted.

Officials with the water system say the water is safe to consume.

