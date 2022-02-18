Watch
Plaisance Water System boil advisory lifted

Posted at 10:15 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 11:15:41-05

UPDATE: The boil advisory for the Plaisance Water System has been lifted.

Some customers were under a boil advisory due to a break in a water line.

The advisory was issued on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

The following streets were affected:

  • Government
  • National
  • Federal
  • Hidalgo
  • MLK Ext
  • Darjean
  • Hwy 3043

------------------------------------------------------------
