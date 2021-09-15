Phone lines down at Opelousas, Eunice Police Departments

Two area police departments are experiencing issues with their phone lines.

Phones are down at both the Eunice and Opelousas Police Departments, officials shared on Facebook.

Residents should call 911 for emergencies until the issues are resolved.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said OPD is in contact with their service provider to fix the problem.

