Pedestrian killed on I-49 Frontage Road

An unidentified man died Saturday night after he was hit by a pick-up truck while walking on the I-49 Frontage Road, state police say.

The accident happened at about 7 p.m. near Turf Lane, in St. Landry Parish.

State Police say their preliminary investigation indicates the man was walking north in the southbound lane of the road when he was hit by the pick-up. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment on the part of the pedestrian is unknown, but a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis.

The driver of the Tahoe submitted a breath sample, indicating no alcohol present, and was not impaired at the time of the crash. The driver was properly restrained and suffered no injuries. This crash remains under investigation.

A majority of pedestrian fatalities, nearly 70 percent, occur at night. Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, not walking too close to roadways, and walking against the flow of traffic could prevent most pedestrian related crashes.

Troop I has investigated 55 fatal crashes resulting in 66 deaths in 2021, 10 of which have been pedestrian deaths.