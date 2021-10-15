Pedestrian killed on Highway 10 in St. Landry Parish

A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night on LA Highway 10 in St. Landry Parish.

State Police say they were notified shortly before 11:00 pm on October 14 of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 10 east of US highway 71.

The crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Darrell Ray Thomas of Morrow.

A preliminary investigation revealed Thomas was walking in the eastbound lane of LA 10 when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

Troopers say impairment on the part of Thomas is unknown, but a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis.

The driver of the other vehicle submitted a breath sample, indicating no alcohol present, and was not impaired at the time of the crash. The driver was properly restrained and suffered no injuries, according to LSP.

State Police say the crash remains under investigation.

