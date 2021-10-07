Outage Wednesday in Opelousas caused by squirrel

Cleco says their customers in Opelousas experienced a power outage in Wednesday evening.

Officials say the outage happened October 6, 2021, from 5:45 p.m. until 6:20 p.m.

The outage was due to animal interference at a substation which caused multiple circuits to lose power. Cleco says the animal was a squirrel.

Approximately 2,682 customers lost power during the outage. Power was restored to all customers at 6:20 p.m.

