Watch
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Outage Wednesday in Opelousas caused by squirrel

items.[0].image.alt
Saori Oya on Unsplash
Squirrel in Colorado tests positive for bubonic plague
Posted at 9:54 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 10:54:04-04

Cleco says their customers in Opelousas experienced a power outage in Wednesday evening.

Officials say the outage happened October 6, 2021, from 5:45 p.m. until 6:20 p.m.

The outage was due to animal interference at a substation which caused multiple circuits to lose power. Cleco says the animal was a squirrel.

Approximately 2,682 customers lost power during the outage. Power was restored to all customers at 6:20 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.