Organization focused on gun safety and education plans meetings in Opelousas

An organization created to educate the public on gun use and safety is making plans to gather next month.

Guns Down Power Up says they are for 2nd Amendment rights and do not want people to have guns taken away.

Eric Williams who runs the program says that after a relative was killed in a shooting, he decided to take action and use his resources to begin the organization to help educate.

"God told me to use my testimony and tell children that a gun cannot give," he said. "Let's stop killing each other. You don't have to get rid of your gun but you need to be educated about it."

Williams says that education is key in Guns Down Power Up organization. Their goal is to build a strong community of support.

"Disappoint the graveyard, disappoint the prison system. You don't have to kill, you don't have to steal," he said.

On April 3, police officer Yolanda Lewis, an officer with the Opelousas Police Department is sponsoring an event to get the community together and start the initiative.

On March 20, at 12:00 pm Guns Down Power Up will hold a gathering at Southside Park in Opleousas to speak about that April meeting.

"We have to create results, bring your children for prayer and conversation about the April 3rd event," Williams said.

The April 3rd event will happen from 11:00 am to 3:00pm. Officer Lewis of OPD will provide refreshments to the public.

There will be games and educational sessions, along with motivational speaking.

Williams asks that those interesting in participating should attend the March 20, 2021 event.

