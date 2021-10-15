Opelousas women recognized at Elite Social

The hard work of a group of women in Opelousas is being recognized.

Organizers held the first-ever Women's Elite Social Thursday night at La Bellevue Petite Chateau.

Along with a chance to network and celebrate their accomplishments, the women were invited to compete in a big hat contest.

The event was also aimed at highlighting businesses in downtown Opelousas. Funds from the event will go toward renovating local buildings.

"We can all just work together and support each other," said Vera Naggie. "Women are taking over this town, with so many businesswomen in our town in the last two years. Everybody who rents my buildings are women, and they all opened some kind of retail business that we absolutely need."

