Opelousas woman booked after allegedly shooting boyfriend

Posted at 4:23 PM, Jan 30, 2023
St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested an Opelousas woman and booked her in connection with the shooting of her boyfriend.

Crystal Gene Bell-Edmond, 41, was booked with attempted second-degree murder, deputies say.

The shooting happened on Friday. Bell-Edmond allegedly called 911 and said she shot her boyfriend in the back and their apartment.

When deputies got there, she was in the apartment and her boyfriend was at a convenience store across the street, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says.

Deputies say that Bell-Edmond's boyfriend picked her up from work, and on the way home they got into an argument. The argument continued when they got home, and that's when Bell-Edmond allegedly got a gun and shot her boyfriend in the lower back while he was trying to get dressed.

The victim is listed in stable condition at an Acadiana hospital.

