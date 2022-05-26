Opelousas water customers on Hwy 182 experiencing low water pressure, crews repairing leak

Some water customers in Opleousas are experiencing low water pressure because of a water leak.

Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor says that customers on Hwy 182, South of Toby’s Lounge may be impacted by low pressure from a water leak.

Crews are on site repairing the leak that is impacting homes and businesses along that corridor.

Alsandor says the city will update on the status of the repairs as they are completed.

