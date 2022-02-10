Opelousas to distribute COVID-19 test kits at city hall

The City of Opelousas will hand out COVID-19 test kits on Thursday.

Mayor Julius Alsandor says the city received additional kits from Representative Dustin Miller with Acadiana Practitioners.

The Covid-19 free test kits will be distributed by the city on Thursday, February 10th from 8:00 am to 10:00 am or until the supply is depleted.

The location for pickup is the Opelousas City Hall located at 105 Main Street.

Distributions will be by drive-thru only and everyone must remain in their vehicles. The kits will be limited to 1 test kit per person or 2 per vehicle. There are 2 tests in each kit.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel