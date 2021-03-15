Menu

Opelousas restaurant owner issues apology after insensitive comment left on customer's receipt

Posted at 6:49 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 19:49:15-04

OPELOUSAS, La. — The owner of Frank's Poboys in Opelousas has issued an apology over the weekend after an image of a customer's receipt read "balck family by window" circulated on social media.

"It is with a humble heart I come to you asking for grace and forgiveness on behalf of myself, my family and all my staff due to an employee who not only used poor judgment when identifying a customer for our internal ordering system, but created pain and hurt feelings," wrote owner Michael Fontenot on Facebook.

"I have a zero tolerance policy regarding any discriminatory behavior, and while I believe the sincere remorse expressed to me by the server, the action was still a violation of those expectations and will be disciplined, up to and including termination," added Fontenot. "Further, this experience has shown a need to re-engage my staff in trainings and effective immediately, staff will only use customer names in the system, which is already a universal standard."

