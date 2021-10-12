Opelousas residents pray for violence to stop, city to come together

Community leaders and residents in Opelousas are working to promote unity through a series of events during the month of October.

Guns Down Power Up will hold a prayer event every Monday in October at North Park. It begins at 7 p.m. each week. City officials and leaders say they'll be at the events to help bring the community together and stop violence in the city.

Organizers say officials can't be expected to do or solve everything, and that community members also have to stand up and help.

"We're not waiting until another child gets killed, we're not waiting until another man, woman, until another person gets killed," said Eric Williams. "We're trying to be proactive right now, and it's evidenced by people showing up, showing up this late and coming out here, that there are people who are tired of the violence, tired of the senseless killing. And together we can make a difference."

The prayer services will culminate in an event on October 30 that will feature food and fun for the entire community.

To learn more about Guns Down Power Up or to participate, follow the group on Facebook.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel