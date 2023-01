UPDATE: Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor says the power is slowly being restored in Opelousas.

Earlier Tuesday, he told us that the entire city's power is out.

"We are experiencing a power outage throughout the city. Everyone in the city residential and commercial included," the mayor said. "The problem is being addressed as quickly as possible. We will keep you all abreast."

If you are having a problem, call Cleco or City Hall at 337-948-2520.