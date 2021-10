One person is dead and another in custody after a shooting at the Townhouse Motel this evening, Opelousas Police say.

The shooting happened at about 7:45 p.m., police say.

When officers arrived at the West Landry Street establishment, they found a victim with a gunshot wound; he died from his injuries, police say.

One person is in custody, police say.

This is a developing story; as soon as more information is available we will update our story.