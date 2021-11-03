Watch
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Opelousas Police searching for inmate who walked off work detail

items.[0].image.alt
OPD
Gilbert Lee.jpg
Posted at 1:26 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 14:26:07-04

Opelousas Police are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work detail today.

Gilbert Lee walked off a work detail at the St. Landry Recycling Center today, police say.

Here's his picture. He's described as a white man who wears glasses. He was wearing blue jeans, a bright yellow shirt and black rubber boots.

Gilbert Lee.jpg

Records show Lee was booked in 2018 with a battery charge, as well weapons charges. He was booked in 2021 by Leonville Police with battery, simple criminal damage to property and warrants.

Anyone with information should call the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.