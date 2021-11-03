Opelousas Police searching for inmate who walked off work detail

Opelousas Police are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work detail today.

Gilbert Lee walked off a work detail at the St. Landry Recycling Center today, police say.

Here's his picture. He's described as a white man who wears glasses. He was wearing blue jeans, a bright yellow shirt and black rubber boots.

OPD

Records show Lee was booked in 2018 with a battery charge, as well weapons charges. He was booked in 2021 by Leonville Police with battery, simple criminal damage to property and warrants.

Anyone with information should call the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500

