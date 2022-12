Opelousas Police are currently working the scene of a shooting that took place at approximately 10:27 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

According to Chief Martin McLendon, the shooting took place at the corner of Ina Clare Drive and Bernice Street in which multiple gunshot victims were wounded.

At this time, no arrests have been made and there are no suspects, police say.

As more information becomes available, it will be updated here.