Opelousas Police on scene of shooting over child custody dispute

OPELOUSAS, La. — Opelousas Police are currently on the scene of a shooting which occurred in the 400 block of West Bellevue Street.

The shooting stemmed from a child custody dispute. As a result, two adult male victims were struck by gunfire, according to Major Mark Guidry, Special Operations Commander.

Ambulances responded to the scene. Both victims were transported to a local hospital with critical to serious injuries, Guidry says.

The investigation is active and multiple witnesses are being interviewed at this time. More details will be released as they become available.

Opelousas Police are asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, **TIPS on a cell phone, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or download the P3 mobile app). Tipsters remain anonymous. Tipsters will receive a cash reward of $2,500.