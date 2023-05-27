Opelousas Police make arrest in October 2022 Gloston Street shooting

Opelousas have made an arrest in regards to an October 2022 shooting that took place in the 1300 block of Gloston Street.

On October 3, 2022 just before 10:00 p.m. officers with the Opelousas Police Department investigated a shooting that resulted in a residence in the 1300 block of Gloston Street being struck by several rounds of gunfire.

According to Major Mark Guidry, it was reported by witnesses that 15-20 rounds were fired at the home. The home was struck several times but no one in the home was injured.

The home was occupied by six residents at the time of the shooting.

An investigation into the shooting resulted in 20-year-old Jaquarious Guillory of Opelousas being identified as the suspected shooter. A warrant was obtained for his arrest shortly after the shooting.

Guillory had managed to elude arrest until officers with the Opelousas Police Department's Street Crimes Abatement Team (S.C.A.T.) responded to a shots fired call on May 25, 2023 just after 10:30 P.M. in the area of Leo and Foster Street.

Officers came into contact with Guillory in the area.

Police say it is suspected that Guillory may have been involved in the shots fired. That incident is still under investigation at this time.

Guillory was taken to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on the following charges related to the October 2022 shooting incident.

1. Attempted second degree murder (6 counts)

2. Aggravated criminal damage to property (2 counts)

The S.C.A.T. team and all members of the Opelousas Police Department are proactively doing everything possible to deter the random acts of gun violence that has plagued the City of Opelousas.

The department encourages all the concerned citizens of Opelousas to pass on any information related to any crime, especially those involving gun violence and the illegal use or possession of firearms.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting or any other violent crime to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters will remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $2500.00 cash reward.

