Opelousas Police make arrest after argument leads to shooting

OPELOUSAS, La. — The Opelousas Police Department have made an arrest after a man was hospitalized for being shot in the ankle following a verbal argument.

OPD says that just after 1 p.m. on May 7, officers responded to the Opelousas General Hospital after staff called to report that a gunshot victim had come into the emergency room for treatment.

Upon arriving at the hospital, OPD says that officers spoke with an adult male victim who reported that he was involved in a disturbance with a person later identified as Phil Bryant, 37, of Opelousas.

At some point during the verbal confrontation, OPD says that Bryant produced a handgun and shot the victim once in the ankle area. The incident occurred in the Kim Drive area in Opelousas.

According to OPD, Bryant was located shortly after the incident was reported and was taken into custody.

Bryant was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on charges including Attempted Manslaughter and Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Details on what exactly led to the disagreement are unclear at this time.

