Opelousas Police investigating two overnight shootings

OPELOUSAS, La. — Opelousas Police responded to two separate shootings Sunday night, both of which occurred between 9:45 pm and 10 pm.

According to Major Mark Guidry, the first call received was for shots fired in the 500 block of E. Landry Street. The preliminary investigation revealed that at least one vehicle traveling west on E. Landry was struck by gunfire. No one inside the vehicle was injured. Officers also located evidence of the shooting near the intersection of E. Landry and S. Oak streets. Officers are reviewing surveillance footage from the area. No motive has been determined for the shooting.

The second shots fired call was in the 1500 block of Statesman Road. Responding officers found evidence of shots fired, but did not find any victims. No property damage has been reported at this time. Video surveillance in the area has identified possible vehicles of interest, including a silver sedan and a silver or gray truck. Investigators are following up on this information to try and locate these vehicles. No motive has been determined for the shooting.

Major Guidry says it is not believed that the shootings are related. Both investigations into the shootings are ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to these shootings to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, **TIPS on a mobile phone, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or download the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters will remain anonymous. Tipsters will receive a $2,500 cash reward.