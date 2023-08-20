Opelousas Police investigating a pair of shootings

Opleousas Police are asking for tips to solve two shootings that happened in the city this week.

The first one happened on Wednesday, just after 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Berdie Street. Nobody was injured, but someone shot up a vehicle. A suspect has been identified and an arrest is expected.

The second shooting happened Friday night just before 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of West Grolee Street. One person was injured in that shooting; a man was shot in the face. Police have identified the suspect as Tyrone Levier, 41, of Opelousas. He was booked after turning himself in, police say.

He was booked with attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to these shootings to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $2500.00 cash reward.