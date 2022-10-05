Opelousas Police investigate shooting incident, one injured

Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred last night near the intersection of East Street and Truman Street.

Around 10:40 p.m. on October 4, 2022, one male victim had been shot and suffered multiple gunshot wounds while sitting in a parked vehicle at a residence in the area of East Street and Truman Street.

According to the Chief Martin McLendon, the victim was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle prior to officers arriving on scene.

Chief McLendon tells KATC that the victim was responsive and his condition is considered to be stable at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, however, no definite suspects or motive information is available at this time.

According to authorities, investigators are reviewing surveillance footage in the area to assist with identifying suspects.

As more information becomes available, it will be updated here.

Chief Martin McLendon ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com

or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.

