Opelousas Police investigate overnight drive-by shooting

Police are investigating a overnight drive-by shooting in Opelousas that injured one.

Opelousas Police say the incident occurred on Friday, March 18, in the 1100 block of W. Park Avenue.

One man received a gunshot wound to the upper arm and was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators are working to confirm a description of the vehicle involved. There is no suspect information at this time, they said.

An investigation is ongoing.

