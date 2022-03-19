Opelousas Police investigate overnight drive-by shooting

Police are investigating a overnight drive-by shooting in Opelousas that injured one.
Opelousas Police say the incident occurred on Friday, March 18, in the 1100 block of W. Park Avenue.
One man received a gunshot wound to the upper arm and was transported to a local hospital.
Investigators are working to confirm a description of the vehicle involved. There is no suspect information at this time, they said.
An investigation is ongoing.
