Opelousas police investigate early morning homicide

Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred just after 1:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Ina Clare Drive.

Authorities determined that an adult male victim received a fatal gunshot would while driving a vehicle that was traveling in the 1100 block of Ina Clare Drive.

The vehicle involved in the shooting was hit by several rounds of gunfire and the victim was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle. The victim succumbed to his injuries and died, officials say.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.