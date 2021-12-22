Opelousas Police host 'Turkeys and Toy's giveaway

Opelousas Police officers are working to make sure kids and families in the community have what they need to have a very merry Christmas.

Wednesday, OPD Chief Martin McLendon and State Representative Dustin Miller handed out toys and turkeys in a drive-thru event at the police department.

The Opelousas Catholic Junior Beta Club collected more than 1,000 toys to benefit families in need.

Miller says the drive was McLendon's idea, which initially started out smaller, but the chief says it was a group effort.

"Listen, our chief is just a giving person," said Miller. "He came to me and said, 'Let's do something for the community.' And it started off as just us wanting to give turkeys and then we maximized our resources."

McLendon added, "The very first day that I took office as chief of police, I said all hands on deck, and this is proof of what Representative Miller is talking about, because everyone put their hands on deck and as a result, this is what you see today."

