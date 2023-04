The Opelousas Police Department Junior Police Academy is back.

Applications are now available.

Parents with children in 3rd to 6th grade in Opelousas, should receive the forms that were sent home with prospective students.

Junior Police is open to students in 3rd through 6th grade who live in Opelousas, or are enrolled at an Opelousas school.

To fill out the application online, follow this link: https://bit.ly/OPDJrPolice