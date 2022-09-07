Opelousas Police Department investigates drive-by shooting

Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of what was initially called in as a possible traffic crash, but later determined that a drive by shooting had also taken place.

Authorities say multiple rounds were fired into the vehicle between Vine and Union to Landry and Union Streets.

Officers are looking for video surveillance cameras to determine the other vehicle involved and possible suspects.

According to Police Chief Martin McLendon, the victim exited the vehicle and was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.