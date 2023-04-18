Opelousas Police Department: Help needed in locating missing juvenile

St. Landry Parish, LA - The Opelousas Police Department needs the community's help in locating missing 15 year-old Ja’Quori Watson.

The teen left home on Sunday afternoon near Rice Lane in Opelousas.

It is speculated that Ja’Quori may be trying to meet another family member in Texas.

It is unknown as to what the juvenile was wearing when he left home.

Anyone with information about Ja’Quori’s whereabouts should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.comor by using the P3 mobile App.