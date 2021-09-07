Opelousas Police asking for help to solve assault

Opelousas Police need the public’s assistance to identify a person who attacked and severely injured a man on August 11.

The incident happened in the 300 blk of E. Jefferson St. on Aug. 11, 2021, police say.

Just before 7 p.m., police were called by someone who saw a man lying on the side of the road. Officers found the man was unconscious and had visible head injuries. The incident was captured by surveillance cameras, and police have pictures of a vehicle that the attacker got out of before the man was injured, and then got into before leaving the scene, police say.

The victim of the attack was known by law enforcement as a person who suffered from mental illness and was commonly seen walking all throughout the city. The victim was found to have suffered from severe head trauma and has been receiving medical treatment since the attack, police say.

Here are the pictures of the vehicle:

Opelousas Police urge anyone with any information related to this incident to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or by using the P3 mobile App.)

Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to $1000.00 cash reward.

