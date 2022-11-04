Opelousas Police asking for help to find suspects in fatal shooting

Opelousas Police is asking for the public’s help in finding four men wanted in connection with the Tuesday slaying of a 15-year-old boy.

The shooting happened at about 8 p.m. in the 800 block of North Main Street.

Police say they used surveillance video to identify the suspects, and they have warrants for their arrest.

Here are the people they're looking for, they're all from Opelousas:

Daylan Wheeler, 21

Christopher Coleman, 21

Desment Green, 22

Daqualon Robinson, 16

All suspects are wanted on the charges of first degree murder and assault by drive by shooting.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide or the whereabouts of these suspects to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or by using the P3 mobile App.)

Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.