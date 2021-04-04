Opelousas Police arrested man wanted for attempted murder

Opelousas Police have arrested a man wanted for attempted murder.

Desmond Richard, 30, was arrested about 4:20 p.m. on a warrant for attempted-second degree murder. He also was booked with Illegal possession of a Stolen Firearm, Felon in possession of a firearm, No Driver’s License and No proof of liability insurance.

Police were acting on info probided by an off-duty St. Landry Sheriff's deputy. Using the vehicle description supplied by the off duty deputy, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being operated by Richard on Railroad Ave. Upon taking Mr. Richard into custody he was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun. Mr. Richard was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

The warrant for Richard was issued in connection with a shooting in the 1600 block of Martha Street near Opelousas. Richard also had outstanding warrants for Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

"Chief Martin McLendon would like to reinforce to the citizens of Opelousas that officers are on a daily basis doing everything possible to stem the rising tide of gun violence in an around our community and would like to ask the community to provide any information that can combat gun violence on our streets," a release states.