NewsSt. Landry Parish

Opelousas PD asking for help identifying retail theft suspects

items.[0].image.alt
KATC Photo
Opelousas Police.PNG
Posted at 10:01 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 23:01:46-04

The Opelousas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying suspects wanted in connection with recent retail thefts.

On April 9, 2021, at 9 a.m., police say two suspects entered Lowe's, located at 1130 E Landry St., and were able to steal approximately $1,200 worth of garden power tools. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a black Toyota Tacoma with no license plate.

Lowes 4.9.21.1.jpg
Lowes 4.9.21.jpg

Then, on April 10, 2021, at about 10:10 a.m., two suspects entered the Racetrack store located at 1018 E Landry St. Police say the two suspects stole more than $8,000 in cigarettes and liquor. The suspects were observed getting into a smoky gray Dodge Challenger.

Race Track 4.9.21.2.jpg
Race Track 4.9.21.1.jpg

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through Crime Stoppers.

