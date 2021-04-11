Opelousas PD asking for help identifying retail theft suspects

The Opelousas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying suspects wanted in connection with recent retail thefts.

On April 9, 2021, at 9 a.m., police say two suspects entered Lowe's, located at 1130 E Landry St., and were able to steal approximately $1,200 worth of garden power tools. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a black Toyota Tacoma with no license plate.

OPD

OPD

Then, on April 10, 2021, at about 10:10 a.m., two suspects entered the Racetrack store located at 1018 E Landry St. Police say the two suspects stole more than $8,000 in cigarettes and liquor. The suspects were observed getting into a smoky gray Dodge Challenger.

OPD

OPD

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through Crime Stoppers.

