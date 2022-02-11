Opelousas parade to honor healthcare heroes

The Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras Association (OIMGA) will honor community healthcare heroes during their 2022 Mardi Gras parade.

Thirty-five healthcare workers will serve as Grand Marshals for the Imperial Parade which is scheduled for March 1st.

Pulmonary Specialist, Dr. Amer Raza will lead the group of physicians, nurses, first responders, support personnel, housekeepers and other medical works who have risked their lives and worked tirelessly through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade begins at 11:00 am and will travel from East Landry near the Farmers Market area through downtown before ending at Landry and Liberty Streets.

For more information or to sign up, visit the Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras Association on Facebook or call Robbie at 337-948-4367 or Lance at 337-945-1334.

Also featured in the parade will be 2022 King Imperial III Jason Huguet and Queen Lily III, Vera Nagy. The Royal Court which includes DJ and Micki Carter, Bryan and Beth Nicholas, Travis and Ledricka Thierry and Joey and Rachael Mouret.

The Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras Association ball is scheduled for February 19 at the Delta Grand Theatre in Opelousas.

