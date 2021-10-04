Opelousas organization holding prayer events in October

Guns Down Power Up will be holding a prayer event every Monday in October.

Eric Williams, the president of the organization, says the group will be at North Park in Opelousas at 7:00 pm every week for prayer.

Officials with the city will be at the events as a way to bring the community together and stop violence in the city.

The organization has been vocal in stopping gun violence in the community and surrounding area. Earlier this year, the group worked with local police to help bridge the gap between officers and residents through community engagement and activities for children.

The prayer services will culminate in an event on October 30 with food and fun for the community, Williams says.

