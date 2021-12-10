Opelousas Museum to reopen Dec. 28

The Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center will open its doors for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Beginning December 28, the public is once again invited to visit the center. Exhibits there cover prehistory, agriculture, home and family, business, music, and food. One room is dedicated to the Civil War, and two rooms house the Geraldine Smith Welch Doll Collection of over 400 dolls. The Rod Milburn exhibit holds memorabilia of the Olympic Gold Medalist.

The museum also holds the Louisiana Video Collection Library and the Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival Archives.

The Opelousas Museum is open Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. It's located at 315 N Main Street in Opelousas.

