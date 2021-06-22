Opelousas Mayor asks drivers to avoid flooded roadways following heavy rains

Tuesday morning, the City of Opleousas was inundated with floodwaters, causing some travel issues in parts of the city.

According to Police, the city did experience some flash flooding in areas that routinely flood during periods of heavy rain.

"We had several stalled vehicles due to flooding. The waters have begun to recede and we have no road closures at this time," Major Mark Guidry with Opelousas Police said.

Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor also confirmed street level flooding in lower parts of the city. He asked that motorist not to drive through high water and stay off of the roadways where they see high water. Alsandor says that no roads are closed at this time but that may change.

"Rain came hard that filled the streets due to the recent drainage work the water has went down fairly quickly," he said.

Street crews are still out working on drainage issues, he added.

