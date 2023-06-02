Opelousas man wanted for stabbing a family member several times

Just after 10:30 am on May 31, 2023, Opelousas Police were called to a disturbance in the area of Planters Street, according to Major Mark Guidry.

Responding officers discovered that a disagreement had transpired between 23-year-old Deandra Authorlee of Opelousas and an adult male family member. Authorlee produced a knife during the altercation and stabbed his relative multiple times, authorities report.

Authorlee fled the area on foot once officers arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was treated for several stab wounds, officials say.

A warrant has been issued for Authorlee's arrest on one count of attempted second degree murder.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this incident or the whereabouts of Deandra Authorlee to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, **TIPS on a mobile phone, or download the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters will remain anonymous and receive a $2,500 cash reward.