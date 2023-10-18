Watch Now
Opelousas man sentenced to life for rape of child

Posted at 1:51 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 14:51:26-04

An Opelousas man has been sentenced to life in prison for the rape of a child.

According to a release from District Attorney Chad Pitre, the sentence follows a September trial and a unanimous jury verdict.

Lee R. Jackson, 55, of Opelousas was convicted of rape of a child under the age of 13 and two counts molestation of a juvenile.

He received a life sentence for the rape charge, plus 35 years on each molestation count, Pitre said.

Pitre said he wanted to thank the people who served on the jury, and said the parish needs all citizens to do their part for justice by serving when they are called.

