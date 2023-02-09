Opelousas man given two life sentences for 2016 slayings

An Opelousas man has been sentenced to two life sentences in the 2016 slayings of two men.

Jamarcus McLendon was sentenced to two life sentences, to be served consecutively and without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

He was convicted last week by a St. Landry Parish jury after a trial.

The jury found McLendon guilty as charged in connection with the 2016 slayings of Nakia Ramar Jr., 19 and Shawn Parish, 21.

Ramar and Parish were found dead of gunshot wounds on a rural St. Landry Parish road in 2016. Evidence showed they had been shot with an AK-47 type weapon.

Alisa Gothreaux was the lead prosecutor on the case.