Opelousas man convicted of murdering girlfriend

A St. Landry Parish jury has convicted an Opelousas man of murder in the killing of his girlfriend.

John Edmond Jr., 61, was convicted of first-degree murder the March 2018 death of Grace Noel, 70. She died of a head wound, police said at the time.

At the time, police said they were sent to Noel’s home to check on her. Edmond allegedly answered the door, said Noel wasn’t home and allowed the officer to check the house. The officer allegedly found Noel dead of a head wound. Neighbors told KATC TV3 that the two lived together. Police called it a domestic violence case.

"My heart goes out to the family of Ms. Noel, and hopefully this verdict will bring some amount of closure to them," said District Attorney Chad Pitre.

Opelousas Police investigated the case, and Ladonte Murphy was the lead prosecutor.

