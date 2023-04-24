Opelousas man convicted of murder in December 2020 slaying

A St. Landry Parish jury has convicted an Opelousas man in connection with a December 2020 shooting.

After a four-day trial, the jury found Eddie Stagg, 29, guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

The jury decided that Stagg fatally shot Darrell Wheeler Jr., who was sitting in a car in the 600 block of Patsy Street on December 19, 2020. Wheeler was shot in the head, and found by police when they were called to the location to investigate a shooting.

He also was convicted of shooting at another man, who was standing in a yard nearby.

According to District Attorney Chad Pitre, the case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Glenn Marcantel and Kylie Leblanc. It was investigated by the Opelousas Police Department, and DA Investigator Crystal Leblanc and Felony Legal Assistant Nancy Soileau prepared the case for trial.

Stagg's sentencing is set for April 27. Second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.