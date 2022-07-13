Watch Now
Opelousas man arrested on attempted second degree murder charge

Posted at 12:56 PM, Jul 13, 2022
Major Mark Guidry of the Opelousas Police said a man wanted for multiple crimes was arrested Tuesday.

According to Major Guidry, officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 10:00 a.m. near Sapphire Street in Opelousas.

An investigation revealed that 19-year-old JonDerrick Jeremy Authorlee shot a vehicle that was traveling through the area. The driver of the vehicle was not injured during the shooting.

Authorlee was being sought by police on varius other incidents including a pursuit on May 17, 2022 after failing to stop during a traffic stop. He was also identified as the suspect in the burglary of a business in the 1300 block of Edith Street on May 19, 2022.

Authorlee, who was found hiding in the attic of a home on W. South Street, was located by police on Tuesday. He was taken into custody and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following:

Attempted second degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting an officer, aggravated criminal damage to property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, flight from an officer, simple burglary.

Police said the are continuing to investigate other cases in which Authorlee may be involved.

